Ballabuidhe Belle is back after 30 years

MAYO’S Karen Madden was the last crowned Belle of Ballabuidhe in 1995 - and now 30 years later the much-loved competition is making a triumphant return to Dunmanway.

Once a standout highlight of Doheny Home Week celebrations in the 1980s and early 1990, the contest is set to take place on Sunday August 9th and is being hosted by the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway. Former county mayor and Doheny’s native Cllr Joe Carroll has also been confirmed as MC for the popular event.

‘Many of my own vintage and those older and young would have great memories of Belle of Ballybuidhe nights,’ said Martin Maybury, owner of the Parkway Hotel.

‘It was always a special night of Doheny Home Week. We’re already seeing great interest with girls applying, some of whose mums or aunts too part in the contest in the 80s and 90s. It’s lovely to see these connections.’

Martin added that it is also encouraging to see local businesses are showing their support too by way of the sponsorship of the Belles.

While there was a brief revival of the competition by Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce from 2016 to 2018, this is a new concerted effort to bring back the competition which attracted contestants from across Ireland and the UK, with all sharing a connection to the Doheny town.

The late RTÉ personality Derek Davis famously compered the last event in 1995, joining a host of notable figures who added glamour to the contest over the years.

Contestants and their escorts will enjoy a drinks reception and free admissions on the night of the contest as well as complimentary access to Ladies Day on Sunday August 3rd.

The prize fund of €2,000 is equally impressive, and more importantly all proceeds from the event will go to local charities, CoAction and Dunmanway Community Hospital.

Organisers are inviting women who are aged 18 or over and with a connection to the town to take part.

To enter contact Katie on 087-3877002.