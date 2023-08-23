Water restrictions in place in Macroom tonight

NIGHT-TIME water restrictions will be in place in Macroom from 8pm this evening until 7am tomorrow morning.

The restrictions are needed due to 'an unforeseen mechanical issue' at the Macroom water treatment plant which led to a plant shutdown, according to Uisce Éireann.

The areas affected include Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, and surrounding areas.

These restrictions are needed to 'allow repairs be undertaken and allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day.'

Uisce Éireann says it is working with Cork County Council to progress works to complete necessary repairs as quickly and as safely as possible.

Speaking about the repair works Niall O’Riordan, operations lead with Uisce Éireann, said: 'The repairs are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience restrictions can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to carry out repairs.'

For updates, visit the water supply updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.