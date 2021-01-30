Water outages planned for Bandon on Monday

Repairs to Bandon’s water supply will be carried out between 7pm on Monday, February 1st and 7am on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Irish Water and Cork County Council said the work by Ward and Burke Ltd is part of the Bandon Water Main and Sewer Rehabilitation Project, which is currently taking place in Bandon town.

Customers on the south side of Bandon town are advised that they might experience low pressure or, water outages, and that it might take two or three hours for normal supply to return when the water is switched back at 7am on Tuesday.

Irish Water and the Council say it is important to continue to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice regarding frequent hand washing.

A customer care helpline 1850 278278 is open 24/7. Customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with queries. Updates will also be posted on Irish Water’s website.