Water outages in Tower following burst main this morning

Uisce Éireann is continuing to work with Cork County Council to restore water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers in the Tower Area following a burst earlier today.

Following a burst on a high pressure water main from Curraleigh Reservoir, dedicated water services crews were immediately dispatched and worked on repairs as quickly as possible to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply. Repairs were completed quickly and reservoirs began to refill, however, a mechanical failure at the pumping station near the Cemetery in Tower, is resulting in further outages impacting customers in Cloghphillip, Kerry Road, Model Village, Dromin Drive and parts of Bawnafinny.

Crews are making every effort to reduce the impact on customers and are currently tankering water to the reservoir to increase water levels. Work is continuing tonight to help reservoir levels recover and the network recharge.

Normal water supply has returned to the majority of the area impacted, however, it is taking longer for supply to return fully to some customers, especially those higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann is urging to customers in Tower and surrounding areas to conserve water.

Pat Britton, Uisce Éireann, commented: 'We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to restore the water supply as quickly as possible. We are urging customers to continue to conserve water, especially at this time, by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.'

To further support customers, Uisce Éireann has arranged an alternative water supply to be in place from 9am tomorrow morning (Thursday, 29 June).

This will be located at St. Senan’s Graveyard car park.

Supplies will be maintained throughout the day. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per HSE advice.

Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.