Water night-time targeting restrictions being introduced during hot spell

Uisce Éireann is introducing targeted night-time restrictions and tankering measures to protect daytime supply for homes and businesses in West Cork due to the current spell of warm weather which means supplies are being used faster than the water can be treated. They are asking customers to conserve water as a result.

While raw water sources remain stable, the level of demand is placing pressure on the treatment process. This means treated water is being used more quickly than it can be produced and stored in local reservoirs.

In Skibbereen night-time restrictions are necessary to allow the treated water at Lake Cross Water Treatment Plant recover overnight. From tonight (Wednesday) customers in Skibbereen, Lake Cross, Union Hall, Squince, Myross, Castletownsend, Sandycove, Tragumna, Lough Hyne, Coom and surrounding areas may experience low pressure or a disruption to their water supply between 10.30pm each night until 7am the following morning.

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Meanwhile, in Bantry tankering to treated reservoirs will be in place from today as a contingency measure to support the Derryginach and Cahernacrin Schemes.

Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor water levels closely in Skibbereen and Bantry and adjust operations daily based on demand, usage and weather conditions. The nighttime restrictions will be reviewed this Friday June 26th.

Niall O’Riordan, operations manager, Uisce Éireann urged the community of West Cork to support the conservation measures.

"When there is an increase in temperatures it leads to a rise in demand for water as is the case with both Skibbereen and Bantry. We are urging customers in West Cork to row in behind us and be mindful of their usage. Water is a hugely precious resource, and it is important to conserve water.'

Simple steps taken at home, in the garden and at work can make a real difference in protecting supply during this time.

Earlier this week, Uisce Éireann issued a precautionary boil water notice to protect the health of approximately 8,125 customers on the Ballyhilty Public Water Supply in Skibbereen.

More information on water conservation can be found at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/