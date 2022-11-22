WATCH: Why proposed plans for Gougane Barra windfarm failed

GOUGANE Barra is one of Ireland and West Cork's most special places. Thousands of years old, it is an Irish landmark and heritage site with a rich history.

When plans were put in place for the development of a windfarm on the south side of the valley, locals and those from further afield were upset, and strongly opposed any installation of wind turbines.

The development was to be the biggest windfarm ever proposed in Co Cork.

A petition launched in opposition to the windfarm attracted more than 10,000 signatures in just over a week, with people from all over the world making their feelings known.

Reporter Kieran O'Mahony went to Gougane Barra to speak with hotelier Neil Lucey about why Gougane Barra is such a special place, and how people power led to the halting of any plans for a windfarm in the area.

Reporting by Kieran O'Mahony with videography by Patrick Tagney. Produced by Dylan Mangan.