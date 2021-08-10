WATCH: Wally the Walrus makes his presence felt in West Cork

One of our team had an unexpected Artic visitor on their boat this evening. #Wallythewalrus spotted in Clonakilty today.... we reckon he must have stopped by on his travels for a refreshing Minke G&T. ??#clonakilty #wildatlanticway #purecork pic.twitter.com/zGH8vGqotB — ClonakiltyDistillery (@clondistillery) August 9, 2021

Wally the Walrus, Ireland's most famous Arctic mammal, has followed in the footsteps of thousands of Irish holidaymakers before him by decamping to West Cork in search of some much needed R & R.

The video above, captured by a member of the team at Clonakilty Distillery, shows Wally taking a break from swimming in one of the distilleries boats.

With walruses often exceeding 2,000kgs in weight, it's thought that Wally could do damage to any boat that takes his fancy.