WATCH: Wally the Walrus makes his presence felt in West Cork

August 10th, 2021 10:04 AM

By Southern Star Team

A still taken from a video posted to social media by Clonakilty Distillery

Wally the Walrus, Ireland's most famous Arctic mammal, has followed in the footsteps of thousands of Irish holidaymakers before him by decamping to West Cork in search of some much needed R & R.

The video above, captured by a member of the team at Clonakilty Distillery, shows Wally taking a break from swimming in one of the distilleries boats.

With walruses often exceeding 2,000kgs in weight, it's thought that Wally could do damage to any boat that takes his fancy.

