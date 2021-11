A candlelit procession for those who died during the pandemic was held in Skibbereen on October 28.

The names of 250 local people who lost their lives during the past 18 months were read out as part of the event.

This video shows all 250 names being read aloud.

'Candle in the Wind' was proposed by producer David Puttnam but organised by the Skibbereen Arts Festival.

Video by Jackie Keogh