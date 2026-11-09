Cork will host Kerry in 2027 McGrath Cup clash

JOHN Cleary’s Cork footballers will take on Kerry and Clare in the 2027 McGrath Cup Football League.

The Rebels, who defeated Kerry by 0-16 to 0-15 in the 2026 McGrath Cup final, will have home advantage against the Kingdom in early January. Before that, Cork travel to Clare in their opening Group 2 clash.

Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will meet in Group 1.

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Meanwhile, in the 2027 Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League, Cork were drawn in Group 1 alongside Tipperary and Waterford. Ben O’Connor’s men will kick off the new season with an away trip to Tipperary followed by a home tie against Waterford.

In both competitions, the top team in each group will qualify for the respective finals, which will take place from January 14th to 16th. Fixture details for both competitions will be confirmed in the coming weeks.