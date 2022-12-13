WATCH: New book commemorating 100 years of Gardaí in West Cork

A NEW book by two retired West Cork garda sergeants, Fachtna O’Donovan and Tony McCarthy, was launched at the Fernhill House Hotel recently as part of the Clonakilty Garda District centenary commemoration event.

The book The Guards of West Cork 100 Years of Service 1922-2022 is published by the West Cork branch of the Garda Siochana Retired Members Association.

For more see this Thursday's Southern Star.

Video by Jackie Keogh.

Subscribe to The Southern Star's digital edition for less than €2 per week via https://subscribe.southernstar.ie/plans