News

WATCH: New book commemorating 100 years of Gardaí in West Cork

December 13th, 2022 8:39 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

A NEW book by two retired West Cork garda sergeants, Fachtna O’Donovan and Tony McCarthy, was launched at the Fernhill House Hotel recently as part of the Clonakilty Garda District centenary commemoration event.

The book The Guards of West Cork 100 Years of Service 1922-2022 is published by the West Cork branch of the Garda Siochana Retired Members Association.

For more see this Thursday's Southern Star.

Video by Jackie Keogh.

Subscribe to The Southern Star's digital edition for less than €2 per week via https://subscribe.southernstar.ie/plans

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.