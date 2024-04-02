WATCH: Netflix show Bodkin filmed in West Cork will premiere on Thursday, May 9th

IN 2022 we reported on Barack and Michelle Obama being executive producers on the Netflix TV series Bodkin.

Parts were filmed in Union Hall and Glandore last summer. Read here.

Netflix have now just dropped the trailer for this series Bodkin and all seven episodes will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, May 9th.

The series is based on an imaginary town named Bodkin situated in West Cork and was filmed in both Union Hall and Glandore.

Co-showrunner and executive producer Alex Metcalf loved filming Bodkin in Ireland.

'The imaginary town of Bodkin is situated in West Cork, and it's a wild and fabulous landscape. Union Hall really appealed to us as a location and so did its connection to the ocean. The fact that there's a working harbour there, and it's incredibly beautiful. The locals in Union Hall have been incredibly welcoming and helpful, and receptive to our work in the town,' she said.

Dubliner Siobhan Cullen (Dove) agrees 'It's been really brilliant shooting at home in Ireland, especially shooting in West Cork. It's, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful places in the world.'

Jez Scharf, creator, co-showrunner and executive producer explains. ‘I think for me, one of the really exciting things is that we’ve gotten to utilise the talent in Ireland — and the level of that talent is unbelievable, across both cast and crew. What has personally been very exciting is getting to help showcase so much Irish talent, on screen and off.’

You can read the full synopsis for the series below.

Bodkin is a dark comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters (Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara) who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a quaint, coastal Irish town.

But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined.

As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.

Bodkin is a Higher Ground production.