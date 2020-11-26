WATCH: Mental health charity Lisheens House launches Christmas appeal video

Mental health charity Lisheens House has launched a Christmas appeal video following a "marked increase in the number of calls" it has been receiving as a result of the pandemic.

In the video Noreen Murphy, the charity's founder says: 'Many of these people have never suffered from extreme anxiety and stress but Covid-19 has brought many challenges into all of our lives.'

The video also features useful tips from the charity's counsellors on how best to deal with the pandemic from a mental health perspective.

Lisheens House receives no state funding and is asking people to consider them when making a donation this Christmas.