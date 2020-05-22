WATCH: Local sewists answer call for help to make masks

WEST Cork sewists have joined a nationwide voluntary network of over 4,000 people who are providing healthcare workers with masks free of charge.

The initiative is called Masks 4 All Ireland and comprises designers, fundraising experts, logistics specialists, IT professionals, to name but a few.

‘We have come together in a unique way to volunteer our services. We have answered the call. We are filling a need,’ said a spokesperson.

The group have designed a bespoke mask based on research and best practice which healthcare workers can request on their website.

‘We are supported by Bike Marshalls Ireland, Echo CharlieTango, Civil Defence and Scouting in transport. We can move masks and fabric from anywhere in the 32 counties,’ they said.

To supply sewists with the necessary materials to make the high quality face masks, the group have launched a GoFundMe page, and also accept material donations.

‘Your support will help our team of sewists avail of the best quality materials to provide face masks to those working with the vulnerable. These masks will help to save lives. Our team of sewists will be hugely grateful of your support as we make a difference during these very challenging times,’ they say.

For more see masks4allireland.com or GoFundMe.

Ballinascarthy based creative designer Claire Newcombe is one of the group’s West Cork sewists. She said: ‘I am a hobby sewer, and wanted to help the cause by making good use of my time whilst in lockdown.’

Claire can be seen demonstrating how they make their masks in the video above.