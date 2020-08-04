News

WATCH: Incredible footage of whale feeding near Courtmacsherry goes viral

August 4th, 2020 10:39 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

Rare drone footage posted to Twitter by @atlanticwhales of a whale feeding near Courtmacsherry has gone viral.

The whale in question, known as Boomerang, is one of Europe's best known humpbacks.

The drone footage was captured by Sean Maxwell of Atlantic Whale & Wildlife Tours.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan was also on board and managed to capture the moment on his phone.

It's been a boom season for whale watchers with great sightings happening all summer especially in the Seven Heads area.

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.