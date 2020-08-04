WATCH: Incredible footage of whale feeding near Courtmacsherry goes viral

Rare drone footage posted to Twitter by @atlanticwhales of a whale feeding near Courtmacsherry has gone viral.

The whale in question, known as Boomerang, is one of Europe's best known humpbacks.

Today’s trip was one that will live long in the memory. We followed “Boomerang” for 20 mins. He eventually located a huge bait ball. You can watch what happened next. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/o6kXiIZ2Vf — Whales and Wildlife (@atlanticwhales) August 3, 2020

The drone footage was captured by Sean Maxwell of Atlantic Whale & Wildlife Tours.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan was also on board and managed to capture the moment on his phone.

It's been a boom season for whale watchers with great sightings happening all summer especially in the Seven Heads area.