WATCH: Front-line workers call for communities to keep their guard up

Front-line workers in Cork and Kerry have issued a heart-felt video plea to their communities to continue to keep their guard up in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.
In a new video launched today, the front-line workers remind everyone of what communities have achieved already by working together.
The video, an inter-agency project between An Garda Síochána, the HSE, Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Kerry Council features front-line workers from all the agencies explaining what they miss during Covid-19 restrictions.
Although it’s difficult, they ask people in Cork and Kerry to continue to play their part.
