WATCH: David Syme performs from his home on the Beara Peninsula

An international concert pianist based on the Beara Peninsula whose 120-year-old piano was ‘saved’ by public donations is to give a ‘Paddy’s Day’ themed concert at 8pm on Sunday, March 14th.

David Syme (72) told The Southern Star, ‘The concert will feature lots of Irish tunes in honour of St Patrick’s Day on March 17th, but the plan is to do one live-streaming recital a month.’

David, who put his piano up for sale last summer because he had not been able to perform due to the pandemic and was rapidly running out of money, said, ‘The media coverage was so overwhelmingly positive that complete strangers rang me up with offers of money and employment, which made live streaming concerts like this possible.

‘I also had a half-dozen offers to buy the piano outright, but by then there was such a groundswell of support that it was possible for me to keep it and to play on.’

Tickets for the concert are available at www.symepiano.com.