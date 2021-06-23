WATCH: County Mayor joins 36th annual commemoration of Air India disaster

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley has participated in a virtual commemoration ceremony to mark the anniversary of Air India Flight 182 following an invitation from the families of the victims of the 1985 terrorist attack.

The full commemoration video can be watched by clicking on the above image.

Mayor Linehan Foley joined Her Excellency Ms. Nancy Smyth, Ambassador of Canada and His Excellency Mr. Sandeep Kumar, Ambassador of the Republic of India, along with Dr. Padmini Turlapati, mother to victims Sanjay and Deepak Turlapati, for the online commemoration.

This year’s commemoration ceremony, which usually takes place at the memorial garden in Ahakista, has taken an online format due to public health guidelines and restrictions on international travel.

Cork County Council and the embassies to Ireland of India and Canada laid wreaths at Ahakista on behalf of the families of the victims and the respective nations, marking the anniversary day, Wednesday 23rd of June.

Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the victims of the attack and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Marian Carey, Principal of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí laid a wreath on behalf of the school, while students of Rusnacahara National School participated in the form of a musical recital.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley commented: 'The devastating event that took place off the West Cork Coast brought tragedy to lives of many families and brought the nations of Ireland, India and Canada together in mourning. The experience has taught us the importance of solidarity when faced with tragedy.

'We will continue to show solidarity and support one another through our current struggles, so that we may come together at Ahakista again.'