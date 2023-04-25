WATCH: Community takes centre stage at climate action seminar

COMMUNITY action took centre stage at the West Cork Communities Environment and Climate Action Seminar in Myross Wood House on Monday, as over 120 people from both international and national community groups attended.

The aim of the conference was to give communities a chance to share what they are doing to help the local environment, and to learn from each other.

'We're at the end of our "get out of jail card" option,' said Ryan Howard, CEO of SECAD Partnership, who organised the event in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Climate Change and Sustainability at Myross.

Howard encouraged people to 'do the right thing' when it comes to climate change: 'That includes simple biodiversity actions, areas we can work together in terms of climate change, in terms of carbon footprint and in terms of how we can help each other out.'

Video by Jackie Keogh.

