WATCH: Cappabue students call for change in epic rap video

A MUSIC video on climate change made by the students of Cappabue National School, near Kealkil capturing some of West Cork’s most scenic spots is already taking on a life of its own.

‘One Small Change’ was written by the students themselves as part of ‘A Song in a Day’ workshop facilitated by Gary McCarthy of GMC Beats. Their very first video has already clocked up over 2,000 views on YouTube despite being only released yesterday.

The video was shot on location in some of West Cork’s most scenic areas including the Pass of Keimaneigh, Glengarriff Nature Reserve, Gougane Barra and Snave beach. Past pupil Elaine Lucey shot the video with help from Darren O’Sullivan who covered the drone shots.

School principal Norma Healy told The Southern Star that they are so proud of the students and that it was a team effort.

‘All the words in the song are their own and they have a great knowledge of climate change and they wanted to tell other schools about it,’ said Norma.

‘We have to thank Garry who is a professional and an inspiration and was wonderful with the children and Elaine and everyone who helped with this music video.’