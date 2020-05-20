WATCH: Bandon students record virtual farewell video

LEAVING Cert Music students from Coláiste na Toirbhirte in Bandon recorded a special video as the Class of 2020 say their ‘virtual’ goodbyes to each other today through Zoom.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the students and staff were unable to hold their annual graduation ceremony, but they went one better with a ‘virtual farewell' where over 110 people including staff and students said their farewells.

The music students recorded a video of themselves signing ‘River’ by Emeli Sande with the assistance of their music teacher Ms Magner, which was posted on the school’s Facebook page today.

It was a poignant day for the students as they bid their ‘virtual’ farewells to both fellow students and staff and a Class of 2020 montage of memories was also posted on the school’s Facebook page.

‘We hope to celebrate your six years in the school on a more formal basis, when it is safe to do so. Best wishes to the class of 2020,’ said a school spokesperson.