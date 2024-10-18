Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Warning on defibrillators

October 18th, 2024 9:00 AM

Warning on defibrillators Image

Share this article

LIFESAVING defibrillators in Cork could be fitted with defective pads which are out of date and do not work.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority warned this week that a number of Defibtech brand AED pads supplied in Cork have unauthorised labels with an incorrect expiry date. This could result in a poor electrical connection and reduced energy delivered to a patient – something which could potentially cost a life.

The affected products are DDP-100 adult defibrillation pads; ddp-200p: pediatric defibrillation pads;  ddp-2001: adult defibrillation pads, and ddp–2002: pediatric defibrillation pads. They are used with the AED models lifeline and lifeline auto ddu-1xx series, and ddu-2xxx series.

Customers with one of models listed who have purchased Defibtech pads should contact Oxygen Care at [email protected] or 01 276 9700.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended