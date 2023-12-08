Walkway will one day connect to Bandon

THE multi-million euro first phase of upgrade works to the Clare O’Leary Walkway in Bandon is nearing completion.

The walkway, which runs alongside the N22 on a raised platform between Bandon and Innishannon, is currently closed as extensive works are being undertaken. Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the newly-resurfaced walkway will soon be accessible for wheelchairs, buggies and children’s tricycles. The intention is to eventually connect the walkway up to the centre of Bandon, in a later phase, the TD said.

‘What’s great about this section of the walkway is the fact that it will be fully lit, the ducting is already in place to facilitate this. This means that the walkway can be used all year ‘round, even during the winter months.’ He said there is no completion date as yet, because it is depending on the public lighting being installed.

‘I am confident that sooner rather than later, people of all ages will be able to use this incredible amenity, which gives stunning views of the beautiful River Bandon.’