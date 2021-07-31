Walk-in vaccines offer this weekend

WALK-in first dose Covid-19 vaccinations will be offered in Bantry and Clonakilty this weekend.

Anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccine can attend Clonakilty GAA Club at Ahamilla, on Saturday from 11am to 3pm and at Bantry Primary Care Centre (the new primary care centre) on Sunday, from 11am to 3pm.

The clinics will be offering first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Second doses will not be available. All attending need to have photo ID and a PPS number.

Meanwhile, an electrical fault in Boots pharmacy in Bandon over the weekend resulted in a loss of temperature and the subsequent destruction of some Janssen vaccines. As a result, a number of Covid-19 vaccination appointments had to be cancelled. ‘We would like to apologise to patients for the inconvenience caused,’ said a spokesperson.