Walk-in vaccine centres to be held in Clon and Bantry again this weekend

WALK-IN vaccination centres in Clonakilty and Bantry did brisk business over the weekend with most of the walk-ins reported to be teenagers.

The centre at Clonakilty GAA Club at Ahamilla was open on Saturday, while the Bantry Primary Care Centre was open on Sunday.

Such was their success that the HSE has announced that the South/South West Hospital Group will be running the walk-in vaccination centres again this weekend.

The Bantry Primary Care Centre will be open for walk-ins on Saturday August 7th from 3.15pm to 4.30pm and the Clonakilty vaccination centre at the GAA Club at Amahilla will be open on Sunday August 8th from 1pm to 3pm.

A member of Clonakilty GAA confirmed there was a queue of about 80 people when the vaccination centre opened at 11am last Saturday morning and that it was ‘very very busy’ throughout the day.

‘It was a young age profile,’ he said. ‘It was mostly teenagers accompanied by their parents.

He said the staff seemed to get through the numbers very quickly. ‘No one seemed to be waiting very long,’ he added. ‘It all seemed to be very efficient.’

Meanwhile, in Bantry, medical personnel confirmed that it was also busy, but they had no direct figures, nor were any exact figures provided by the HSE.

A spokesperson for the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare in partnership with South/South West Hospital Group said they were delighted with the turnout shown by the younger generation.

Significant numbers presented at both the Clonakilty and Bantry Primary Care centres over the weekend to receive their first dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine and 30,000 were vaccinated nationwide.

‘The younger generation are truly doing their part,’ Priscilla Lynch, the head of primary care, told The Southern Star.

‘We have to admire their patience throughout the pandemic – it’s quite evident by their determination in showing up to get vaccinated over the weekend.

‘Equally, we are extremely proud of the progress made by all staff and volunteers in vaccinating the people of Cork,’ she added.