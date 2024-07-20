Vodafone ‘flips’ Glandore image for wifi advert

EAGLE-eyed locals in Glandore have noticed a Vodafone ad has used an image of the village – but in reverse.

The image, used to promote a ‘Smart Wifi’ package, has been displayed on retail premises in the area, including in Skibbereen.

West Cork residents familiar with the spectacular view of Glandore from the sea noticed some familiar homes in the advert, but when they took a closer look at the image used, they realised it was indeed a view of the village from the sea, but the view had been ‘flipped’ with the open sea on the left instead of the right.

Locals in nearby Union Hall – which was the setting for Netflix hit Bodkin – were also annoyed recently with the British newspaper The Guardian mixed up their village with their neighbour Glandore, confusing both in a picture caption.

It’s not the first time the twin villages have been confused – as non-locals seem to think the villages – separated by 2.5km and an iconic bridge (which itself has featured in many TV shows and films) – can be interchanged at will.

Those living on either side of the bridge are, of course, very protective of their own addresses.