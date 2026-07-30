EPA report highlights issues with drinking water qualities in private supplies

Drinking water qualities in private water supplies continue to present public health risks, according to the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report.

The report highlights that drinking water quality in private supplies continues to fall short of the standards achieved by public supplies delivered by Uisce Éireann (UÉ).

There are approximately 370 private group schemes supplying drinking water to more than 194,000 people in rural communities across Ireland. In addition, over 1,600 small private supplies are registered with local authorities provided drinking water from their own wells to commercial and public activities such as schools, nursing homes and sports clubs.

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Launching the report, Pat Byrne, director, EPA Office of Radiation Protection and Environment Monitoring said:

'It is unacceptable that people visiting a local business or using local amenities could unknowingly consume water from a well that is not registered or sampled, putting themselves and their family's health at risk. Suppliers should act immediately and register their supplies, so they are monitored by local authorities, giving suppliers and consumers confidence in the quality of their drinking water.'