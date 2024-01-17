Veterinary waste is dumped on farmer’s land for a third time

A BANDON farmer has described the dumping of what appears to be dirty clinical veterinary waste on her land for the third time in two years as ‘totally disgusting.’

Avril Tanner, who lives near Baxter’s Bridge, was dismayed to once again find clinical veterinary waste thrown over a wall on her land just before Christmas.

The waste in a box contained gloves, gowns and bottles of vegetable oil. With a family member a veterinary surgeon abroad, Avril and her family know that it is clinical veterinary waste.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Avril said she and her family are just shocked that this has happened for the third time in the space of two years, on their land. ‘It’s just scary to think who would do such a thing and it’s hard to imagine a vet dumping this in someone’s land,’ said Avril.

‘It’s just totally disgusting and I’d love to know who is doing it and would they ever just stop! What’s worse is these are grown adults doing this on someone’s land. It’s very invasive on our property also and if animals were grazing there, it could have been a source of spreading infection.’

She said in February 2022 the waste was thrown in their underpass which they use for their cows, then 12 months later it was dumped at the entrance to their gravel pit.

Avril went to the trouble of taking pictures and handed them into local veterinary practices to see if she could find out why it is happening.

She is also going to contact Cork County Council about the dumping of the waste. The recent inclement weather meant that many waste items got washed away before she got hold of them.

Aideen Neylon, head of legal at the Veterinary Council of Ireland said it is very unusual to hear of this type of dumping. ‘The Veterinary Council of Ireland has an accreditation scheme and standards regulations and vet practices are required to dispose of waste in an appropriate manner. Dumping on land would be cause for concern,’ she said.