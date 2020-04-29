Vera happy that Ava’s vital meds will be delivered

CAMPAIGNING mum Vera Twomey said she and her family are ‘beyond relieved’ after new measures were recently announced, which means medicinal cannabis for her daughter Ava and for others will be delivered to them during the Covid-19 crisis.

Vera, from Aghabullogue, was worried about accessing the medicinal cannabis product in Holland due to travel restrictions being put in place worldwide.

She feared for the well-being of Ava, who suffers a rare form epilepsy and was prone to having several seizures a day before they were granted a special licence to import medicinal cannabis in 2018.

‘It is a positive step forward to maintaining the health and well-being of our kids or family members and I deeply appreciate those who helped us and for those who have stood by Ava all this time,’ said Vera.

‘The situation of travelling abroad for our medication has always been unacceptable and now during this time of crisis we see that it really is possible for Bedrocan medical cannabis to be brought to Ireland and our hope will be that this situation will continue into the future.’

Two weeks ago, Minister for Health Simon Harris TD announced an initiative for patients who avail of a ministerial licence for medicinal cannabis products to have the products delivered.

‘We have been able to make arrangements to have an emergency supply of their products collected for them in Holland, where the products are supplied and to have the products delivered to the patients in Ireland. Patients and their clinicians are now being contacted by the Departments in order that these arrangement may be put in place,’ said Minister Harris.

Vera said that her family – who are getting Ava’s medication reimbursed – are grateful for the delivery, which provides security for their family and their daughter’s health but that other families are not so lucky.

‘There has to come a time when common sense dictates that if you are granted a licence for medical cannabis, then your medication should be refunded under the long term illness scheme.’

Vera said that while not wanting to appear ungrateful in these difficult times, she pointed out that this delivery of medication needs to be made a ‘permanent arrangement into the future for patients.’

She also thanked all those who are continuing to stay at home during the Covid-19 crisis.

‘It means an awful lot to people like us who have kids with conditions like Ava’s, so thank you for that. We will get there in the end.’