Vaughan & Sons Ltd, exclusive distributor of Weycor Loaders

Serving the plant and agricultural sector since 1985

Vaughan & Sons Ltd. has been at the forefront of the plant and agricultural sector throughout Ireland and the UK for the last 37 years.

Based in Kilnamartyra, the business was originally set up as Seamus Vaughan Tractors in 1985, and now Seamus’s sons, Tommy and James, run the business, which includes sales of agricultural and construction equipment, servicing, equipment repairs, and equipment hire.

In recent years, Tommy and James found that customers were looking for high quality, reasonable priced loaders.

After much research and consideration, they introduced the Weycor brand to their offering in 2018, becoming the main distributors for Weycor in Ireland.

'We are very pleased with the quality of the loaders that we are supplying. Now, four years in, we’ve had no issues, the feedback from customers nationwide has been all positive. We are fully confident in the quality of our product, and are committed to offering an excellent service’, says Tommy Vaughan.

Weycor, formally known as Atlas, is a German manufacturer who has been developing, building and selling wheel loaders, tandem rollers and single-drum compactors for over 50 years.

Vaughan’s introduced the Weycor brand to Ireland, giving customers an alternative to other popular brands, that is equal in standards and competitively priced.

One such customer is Aisling Hunt, whose family dairy farm is based between Skibbereen and Ballydehob.

‘We needed to upgrade our loader and wanted one that was able to do both the day-to-day jobs on the farm, such as feeding and cleaning out, but also able to push up silage, as my father and brothers cut their own’, says Aisling.

‘Eager to stay local, we made contact with Vaughan’s, knowing they have a great selection of second-hand machinery. When we visited, we met Tommy, who showed us a number of second-hand loaders and introduced us to the Weycor brand’.

‘We demoed the Weycor AR250e loader for a week and never looked back. It’s not afraid of hard work and keeps up with the silage crew. We haven’t had any issue mechanically, but it’s great to know that if the day comes, Tommy or any of the Vaughan team are just over the road or a phone call away’, says Aisling.

Vaughan & Sons Ltd. is open Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm, and Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Visit www.seamusvaughanagri.ie for more details.