Valerie named interim chief of Cork County Council

CORK County Council is to appoint its first ever female chief executive with the announcement last week that Valerie O’Sullivan is to take up the role temporarily, following Tim Lucey’s departure next month.

Valerie’s current role is as divisional manager of the southern division of Cork County Council where she has responsibility for planning, roads and municipal districts of county Cork.

She previously worked in Cork City Council where she held positions including director of operations, director of corporate affairs and director of housing. She moved to Cork County Council in 2020.

Her appointment also means that for the first time in both Cork County Council and Cork City Council history, both chief executives are female, with Ann Doherty heading up Cork City Council.

Current chief executive Tim Lucey announced last month that he was leaving his post at the end of September to take up a new position as chief executive of Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI). He has been chief executive of Cork County Council since 2014 and during his 40-year careers in local government, he also served as manager of Cork City Council from 2010-2014.

A Council spokesperson confirmed that Valerie O’Sullivan is to be appointed temporarily as Cork County Council chief executive with effect from October 2nd, until a permanent appointment to the office is made.