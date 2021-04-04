Up to 500 customers affected by burst water main in Bantry

IRISH Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, says it is working to repair a burst water main on Rope Walk in Bantry.

The unplanned water supply interruption is affecting up to 500 customers but repair crews will endeavour to complete the works as soon as possible.

It is anticipated that the works will be completed by the afternoon with normal supply restored shortly afterwards.

In a statement, Irish Water said 'Irish Water and Cork County Council understands the inconvenience caused when works occur and thanks customers for their patience while these essential works are completed in order and restore normal supply to impacted customers regret any inconvenience caused.'

It added: 'Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.'

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call 1850 278 278. Customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.