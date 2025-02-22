Southern Star Ltd. logo
Untimely passing of Brian O'Donnell saddens Sheep's Head peninsula

February 22nd, 2025 8:30 AM

Untimely passing of Brian O'Donnell saddens Sheep's Head peninsula Image
Musical director of The Sheep’s Head Women’s Chorus, Brian O’Donnell, whose untimely death took place last week.

MUCH sadness was felt throughout the Sheep’s Head peninsula last week when news spread of the untimely death of Brian O’Donnell of Paddock, Kilcrohane.

Of Irish descent, Brian had been a music teacher and director of the college community choir at the State University of New York, Brockport.

A frequent visitor to Ireland, he decided in 2017 to take early retirement and to come to live in Ireland permanently.

When he settled in Kilcrohane, his musical abilities were quickly recognised and he soon agreed to take on the role of musical director if a proposed ladies choir was established in the area.

The Sheep’s Head Women’s Chorus was set up and rehearsals began in the autumn of 2018.

Under his guidance in the years that followed, the choir of over thirty ladies went on to bring much enjoyment, not only to its members, but to the entire community.

Sympathy has been extended to all of Brian’s relatives and friends in Ireland and the USA.

