Unsettled and showery conditions to continue

Evie Weller, a transition year student at Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty, has the latest West Cork weather update going into this weekend.

***

THE monsoon type downpours that hit West Cork are set to continue this week as Met Éireann predicts widespread blustery showers nationwide, with status yellow wind warnings for coastal areas of West Cork.

The status yellow wind warning lasts from Thursday, March 23rd, until 6pm on Friday, with reports that winds will reach gale force 8 at times.

There is also a small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland, which came into effect this morning and will last until 12pm on Friday. It is reported that south to southwesterly winds will reach force 6 or higher.

However, it’s not so bad with the highest temperatures set to peak at 11℃ with sunny spells. Lowest temperatures are to drop to 2℃. Scattered showers will continue throughout the week with the possibility of hail and lightning in some areas.

Further updates are expected in the coming days, with the potential for more severe warnings, should the forecast worsen.