Union Hall RNLI tow 16-foot speedboat to safety

The volunteer crew from Union Hall RNLI – including new volunteer Niamh Collins who was on her first call out as shore crew – were tasked to assist a 16-foot speedboat with three persons onboard which had lost power between Adam and Eve at the entrance to Glandore Harbour in West Cork, yesterday afternoon.
The Atlantic 85 Christine and Raymond Fielding lifeboat under helm Michael Limrick with volunteer crew Darren Collins, Liam Limrick and Sean Walsh launched in moderate to rough conditions with south east force 5 winds within a few minutes of the pagers being activated.
They were quickly on scene where the vessel was drifting ashore. Michael, volunteer helm, assessed the situation and made the decision that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist the casualties. A tow was quickly established and the vessel was escorted to the safety of the pier in Union Hall.
Following the call out, John Kelleher, Union Hall RNLI lifeboat operations manager said: ‘With the unprecedented fine weather we are experiencing currently, we urge the public to remember to wear a life jacket and carry a means of communication. Today we also welcome and thank our new volunteer Niamh Collins on her first call out as shore crew with Union Hall RNLI.'