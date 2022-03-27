Union Hall RNLI tow 16-foot speedboat to safety

The volunteer crew from Union Hall RNLI – including new volunteer Niamh Collins who was on her first call out as shore crew – were tasked to assist a 16-foot speedboat with three persons onboard which had lost power between Adam and Eve at the entrance to Glandore Harbour in West Cork, yesterday afternoon.

The Atlantic 85 Christine and Raymond Fielding lifeboat under helm Michael Limrick with volunteer crew Darren Collins, Liam Limrick and Sean Walsh launched in moderate to rough conditions with south east force 5 winds within a few minutes of the pagers being activated.