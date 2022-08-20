Union Hall RNLI goes to aid of person in a punt

A person in a punt – that was hit by a squall – was rescued by Union Hall RNLI just outside Glandore Harbour.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked the crew on board the Christine and Raymond Fielding, under Stephen Hurley, minutes before 9am on Friday morning.

The crew, which included Charlie Deasy and Richie O’Mahony, went to the assistance of the person in the vessel which was located between High and Low Island.

The person explained how the squall had carried them off course, so they decided to call for assistance, and the RNLI escorted it to the nearest safe port at Carrigillihy Bay.

The conditions at sea at the time were westerly winds, force 4/5, with a one metre swell.

‘The person did everything right,’ Stephen Hurley told The Southern Star, ‘they were wearing a lifejacket and called for assistance.

‘When going out on the water,’ he added, ‘our advice is to always ensure that everybody is wearing a lifejacket, carrying a means of communication and wearing suitable clothing. It is also important to let someone know where you are going and what time to expect you back.’