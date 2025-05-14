Unexpected visitor: Striped hawk-moth found in West Cork

An exciting discovery was made in Castletownshend last week, when a rare striped hawk-moth (Hyles livornica) was recorded by local naturalist Ann Haigh.

Although the moth was far from its typical range, which includes southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, these long-distance fliers are known to travel north in spring following the availability of food plants for their caterpillars.

Occasionally, with the aid of favourable winds, they overshoot dramatically, making landfall in Ireland and particularly along the south coast.

There were no recorded Irish sightings on the National Biodiversity Centre Database last year, with Ann’s discovery a first for 2025.

Such rare incursions are testament to West Cork’s southerly position and proximity to mainland Europe.

Detected using specialised light-based equipment, the striped hawk-moth caused much excitement.

It has a wingspan of up to 8cm and a body covered in fur-like scales, making it one of the most impressive migrants to reach our shores.

In Ireland, sightings like this would go unnoticed without the dedication of a small but passionate community of moth recorders.

West Cork, with its rich biodiversity, is home to several enthusiasts who monitor the country’s 1,500 moth species using light-based traps.

These devices attract moths and allow for close study before the insects are released unharmed. Importantly, trapping requires a licence from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

‘Moth-trapping is more than a hobby, it’s a vital part of biodiversity monitoring,’ explained Ann. ‘Without this network of volunteers, many rare and threatened species would remain undocumented.’

One such case is the white prominent moth (Leucodonta bicoloria), once thought extinct in Ireland.

Thanks to moth trapping, it was rediscovered in the birch woods around Caragh Lake in Kerry in 2008, and continues to be intermittently found.

It was spotted again just this month by Stephen Cotter.

Another rare migrant moth to look out for in West Cork is the death’s head hawk-moth, an unmistakable species with skull-like markings on its back and made famous by its eerie lookalike in The Silence of the Lambs. These usually appear later in summer and early autumn.

Despite their ecological value and visual appeal, no moth species in Ireland currently have legal protection.

The continued work of citizen scientists is, for now, the best line of defence in ensuring these fascinating creatures are noticed, counted, and remembered.