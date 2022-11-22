Ukrainian refugees get welcome in Skibbereen’s Paragon Bar

A FORMER bar, restaurant and guesthouse in Skibbereen is now home to 40 Ukrainians.

An intervention by the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) gave the owner Denny Collins the impetus to change his building plans above The Paragon Bar to meet the needs of the refugees in time for their recent arrival.

The building refit proved to be ideal because it already had a fully-fitted kitchen and restaurant, which has given the residents greater freedom and autonomy, such as cooking their own food.

Denny’s wife Natasha, who is from Latvia, speaks fluent Russian and she continues to be very involved in helping the refugees get settled.

‘The response of the community here in Skibbereen would restore your faith in humanity,’ Denny told The Southern Star, ‘so many individuals and charitable organisations are calling with humanitarian aid, and asking what they can do to help our guests.

‘The Red Cross, the Skibbereen Community and Family Resource Centre, as well as the West Cork Development Partnership are doing everything they can to help,’ he added.

The owner described the scene when the refugees, fleeing war in Ukraine, arrived saying, ‘It was a reality check. They arrived with the clothes on their backs and just a bag in their hands. They landed in Dublin airport, were “processed” in City West, and sent on a bus to Skibbereen.’

Denny described how he, his wife, and staff, welcomed them with a hot meal and an orientation in Russian so they could accommodate families together, which was especially important for the 10 children amongst them.

Denny said the residents are all ‘anxious to get work, or sign up for English classes. They are not interested in sitting down and doing nothing. They want to be busy and to get involved in the community.’

Anyone who would like to help in this regard can contact Denny at The Paragon in Skibbereen’s Main Street.