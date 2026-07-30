Uisce Éireann asked to investigate suspected pollution in Skibbereen river

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has asked Uisce Éireann (UÉ) to investigate reports of pollution into the River Ilen in Skibbereen.

A brown discharge was reported on Monday July 20th in the River Ilen, and a short time later in the Caol Stream running through the town centre.

The suspect discharge is believed to be slurry or raw sewage and its source was traced to a pipe at the junction of Baltimore Road and the town car park.

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An eyewitness who asked not to be named alerted Inland Fisheries and said: 'I saw raw sewage in the water.'

The EPA said it requested UÉ to investigate, and UÉ subsequently reported that its Network Operations Team carried out an investigation but 'no issues were identified during these inspections'.

Inland Fisheries Ireland were contacted for comment.