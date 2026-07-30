News

Uisce Éireann asked to investigate suspected pollution in Skibbereen river

July 30th, 2026 11:27 AM

By Martin Steinmetz

Uisce Éireann asked to investigate suspected pollution in Skibbereen river Image
Suspected pollution reported to the EPA, in the Ilen River and the Caol Stream (pictured here)

Share this article

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has asked Uisce Éireann (UÉ) to investigate reports of pollution into the River Ilen in Skibbereen.

A brown discharge was reported on Monday July 20th in the River Ilen, and a short time later in the Caol Stream running through the town centre.

The suspect discharge is believed to be slurry or raw sewage and its source was traced to a pipe at the junction of Baltimore Road and the town car park.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eyewitness who asked not to be named alerted Inland Fisheries and said: 'I saw raw sewage in the water.'

The EPA said it requested UÉ to investigate, and UÉ subsequently reported that its Network Operations Team carried out an investigation but 'no issues were identified during these inspections'.

Inland Fisheries Ireland were contacted for comment.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended