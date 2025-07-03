Smart casting for The Beacon

TALENTED West Cork actor Ayoola Smart is among the cast for the Everyman’s next major production, The Beacon by Bafta-nominated Irish writer Nancy Harris.

Set against the beautiful backdrop of an island off the coast of West Cork, The Beacon tells the story of Beiv, a celebrated feminist painter, who is seeking solitude in her seaside home after a turbulent

past.

When her estranged son Colm arrives with his new American wife Bonnie, played by Ayoola, the reunion quickly unravels into a storm of accusations, secrets, and long-buried trauma.

Ayoola said she is excited to be a part of this production​, adding: ‘It looks at when relationship dynamics are tested and put under a microscope in a very isolated and exposing setting such as island life.’

The Beacon, directed by Sara Joyce, will run each night at 7.30pm from Friday July 4th to Saturday July 19th, as well as 2pm matinees on Saturdays.

Ayoola said it was both challenging and fun to play female warrior Aviendha in The Wheel of Time. ‘It was an incredible experience,’ she said. ‘We filmed all over the world. I had to do a lot of fight choreography. In fact, I got to do a lot of things I had never done before so it was a really brilliant time.’