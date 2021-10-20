NOW in its fourth year, the Uillinn Dance Season is an ambitious programme of dance presented as a series of evening events from October 22nd until October 30th. The events feature live performance, film screening and discussion, with work by Liz Roche Company, Luke Murphy (Attic Projects), Fearghus Ó Conchúir, Deirdre Griffin (Headonbody), Meta4 Dance Company and Croi Glan Integrated Dance. The programme features five in-person performances, in addition to a special live stream event, curated in collaboration with Uillinn Dance artist in residence for West Cork, Luke Murphy (pictured). ‘Working in a form based in abstraction, without a long history nationally, I believe that working to build audiences and increase exposure to contemporary dance, beyond the metropolitan centre and the core national festival programmes throughout the country, is crucial to the development of a vibrant ecology for dance to develop and flourish nationally,’ he said. Hot on the heels of his Galway International Arts Festival hit production Volcano, Luke will host an in-person screening of five dance film shorts by leading Irish and international dance artists, followed by a discussion with the audience. For full details of the programme and to book, see www.westcorkartscentre.com
Uillinn unveils ambitious programme for dance fans
October 20th, 2021 5:45 PM
