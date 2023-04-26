Two tragic deaths in West Cork

By Kieran O’Mahony & Olivia Kelleher

A FARMER who died in an accident involving a bull on a farm near Enniskeane last Friday has been named locally as Joseph Shorten (71).

Mr Shorten, who was well liked and respected in the local community, had been working in his shed. It is believed that he was attacked by a bull when he went to open a gate at around 4pm. He incurred crush injuries in the incident.

Mr Shorten was found by a vet who had an appointment with him to attend to his bull and he raised the alarm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem was carried out.

A file is to be prepared for the coroner’s court in connection with the death, while the Health and Safety Authority is also investigating the tragic incident.

Mr Shorten of Castletownkenneigh and Ardkitt, Enniskeane, is survived by his wife Joan and his siblings Mary, Ben and Robert. His funeral took place at St Bartholomew’s Church, Kenneigh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal traffic collision in Union Hall last Thursday (April 13th) morning, where a male pedestrian, Andrew T O’Sullivan, died.

The collision occurred on Main Street in the village at approximately 8.30am and Mr O’Sullivan, who was in his 70s, was taken to CUH to be treated for his injuries, where he later passed away.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators.

‘Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in this area between at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,’ said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.