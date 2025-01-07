Two injured in accident near Carrigaline

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to a road traffic collision on the N28 at Carr’s Hill, not far from Carrigaline, on Christmas Eve, which left two people in hospital.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision on the N28 at Carr’s Hill at around 7.30pm.

The driver of the first car, a man aged in his 70s, and a woman in her 50s who was driving the second car was both hospitalised with serious injuries.

Roads were closed in the vicinity of the accident on Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning with traffic diverted away from Carr’s Hill towards Raffeen, Monkstown, Passage, Carrigaline, and Ballygarvan.

Gardaí appealed to anyone with information or who may have camera or dash-cam footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 0214947120 or any Garda station.