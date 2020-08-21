Two charged with murder of Sheep’s Head native

TWO men have been remanded in custody today after they were charged with the murder of a homeless man from West Cork who died following an assault while camping in a green area in Cork city last year.

Christopher O’Sullivan (37) of No Fixed Abode and James Brady (26) of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, were charged with the murder of 53-year-old Timmy Hourihane at Mardyke Walk in Cork on October 13th last.

A native of Sheep’s Head peninsula, Mr Hourihane died at Cork University Hospital in the early hours of October 13th last, having been rushed there by ambulance after he was found with serious head and body injuries on the Mardyke.

The alarm had been raised after a tent had been spotted on fire at Mardyke Walk, which is just opposite the gates to University College Cork on the Western Road, and firefighters attended at the scene where they found Mr Hourihane with serious injuries.

Mr O’Sullivan, a native of Ballyspillane, Killarney, Co Kerry, was also charged by gardai with a second offence of causing criminal damage to a tent belonging to Mr Hourihane at Mardyke Walk on the same date.

This Friday, at a vacation sitting of Cork District Court, Det Garda Oisin Cotter of Anglesea Street Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr O’Sullivan and said he made no reply to the charges after caution.

Det Garda Lorna Healy of the Bridewell Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Brady and said that he too made no reply to the single charge against him when he was charged and cautioned.

Sgt Pat Lyons said that the DPP’s directions had been received in respect of both accused and the DPP had directed trial on indictment for both before a judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

He said that he was seeking a week’s adjournment to allow for the preparation of the book of evidence against both accused and he applied to have them remanded to appear by video link on August 28th.

Judge Marie Keane granted the application, pointing out that the district court had no jurisdiction on the issue of bail on murder charges and she remanded both men in custody to appear on August 28th.