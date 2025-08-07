Two Bandon stores rank in top 100 for retail excellence

TWO Bandon stores – Atkins and Bandon Co-op - have been named in the top 100 in Ireland by Retail Excellence and are now in the running to be chosen as Store of the Year.

In all 11 retailers across Cork have made the shortlist compiled by the largest retail industry representative organisation in the country.

The others include Blarney Woolen Mills, Co-op Superstores in Mallow, Esquires coffee emporium in Mallow, the Kilkenny Design Stores in Shangarry and Cobh, McCauley’s in Midleton, and Tony Kealy’s in Dosco Business Park.

The top 100 stores form part of the Elavon Retail Excellence Awards which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in retail. These are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind and the awards ceremony will take place on Saturday November 15th at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

Former Store of the Year winners include Willow (Ennis), Garvey’s SuperValu (Tralee), TileStyle (Dublin), Applegreen (Dublin), O’Brien’s Wines (Dublin and Limerick) and Greenacres (Wexford).

Jean McCabe, CEO of Retail Excellence, said: ‘We are delighted to announce the top 100 retailers who are shaping the future of Irish retail. These businesses exemplify retail excellence through outstanding service, performance and innovation at a national level.

‘Their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and embracing new ideas continues to raise the standard for the entire industry, particularly at a time when retail is evolving rapidly in response to shifting consumer behaviours, economic pressures, and digital transformation.’

As part of the Top 100 selection process, all store entrants were visited by a mystery shopper, with those exceeding service and standards criteria making the grade. The Top 100 will now be invited to a private briefing with Echochamber, a creative retail agency which tracks global retail trends.

They will be presented with the 10 pillars of retail excellence and will be given time to prepare submissions showing how they meet these criteria. Echochamber will then consider the submissions and will whittle the list down to the top 20 stores.

These shortlisted outlets will be rigorously tested before the five finalists are selected and one becomes overall Retailer of the Year winner.

Established in 1995, Retail Excellence is owned by the members, for the members. It is the largest retail industry body in Ireland.