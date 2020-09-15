Triplets live in Ireland’s most ‘Sound Town’ – it’s Kinsale!

THE community of Kinsale rallied around a family who had just moved to the area and had welcomed triplets to their family.

And now they’ve been honoured with a ‘Sound Town’ award by Today FM for their kindness.

Jamie and Gemma Daly had their hands full last April when they welcomed the arrival of three baby boys. It was a challenging time for the young couple, who had moved back to Ireland from Dubai to Kinsale, a town where they didn’t know anyone.

Prior to giving birth to triplets, Gemma had spent an entire month in hospital as a precaution in case she went into spontaneous labour.

The people of Kinsale banded together to help Jamie and Gemma care for their new arrivals – Sebastian, Ashton, and Hendrix.

When Kinsale resident Trish Ryan learned that a family who had just moved to the town would be welcoming triplets, she decided to lend a helping hand.

Trish assembled a team of locals to cook meals for Jamie and Gemma. That way the couple would be able to focus solely on the most important task at hand, caring for their boys.

News of the new-born triplets then reached the local GAA club, who decided they also wanted to help the Daly family. Soon, Jamie and Gemma had received a massive hamper filled with nappies, baby wipes, food, and hand sanitiser. They had everything they needed.

Jamie said: ‘It was such a big help to us. Feeding triplets is a huge task, so not having to worry about cooking meals took a lot of stress and worry out of the occasion. All of the supplies were brilliant too. It’s difficult to put into words how much gratitude we have for everyone in Kinsale.’

Today FM’s weekend breakfast presenter Alison Curtis said: ‘Hearing about how the people of Kinsale banded together to help their new neighbours is extremely heart-warming. It’s the simplest tasks that can often be the most helpful. By cooking meals and bringing Jamie and Gemma supplies, everyone in Kinsale ensured that the Daly family could focus on their new arrivals.

‘I am delighted to present Kinsale with our fifth Sound Town award of the year. Congratulations to Jamie and Gemma on their beautiful baby boys too!’

‘Sound Town’ is a Today FM and Cadbury Ireland initiative, which aims to shine a light on what makes Irish communities so unique, by awarding a ‘Sound Town’ status to communities that embody generosity, kindness and general soundness.