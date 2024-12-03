Trio of festivals brought €5.5m boost to Bantry

WEST Cork Music’s three summer festivals in Bantry delivered an economic impact of more than €5.5m to the area’s local economy in 2024, an increase of 45% on 2023.

More than 5,500 people attended the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, West Cork Literary Festival, and Masters of Tradition in 2024, with ticket sales increasing by 20% year-on-year. Audiences spent more than €2.8m on accommodation, catering, and local services, up 30% on 2023.

The independent economic impact assessment of the festivals was carried out by Prof Eleanor Doyle of Cork University Business School at UCC. The figures reflect sharp growth in visitor numbers, in the wake of the pandemic.

Based on box office data and audience research surveys, its findings suggest that the impact on jobs in the local area was equivalent to 47 full-time positions.

‘The findings are really encouraging,’ says festival founder and West Cork Music chief executive Francis Humphrys.

West Cork Music is currently finalising designs for a 250-seater arts venue and education hub in the heart of Bantry.