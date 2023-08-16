Tributes to renowned chef and artist O’Daly

TRIBUTES have been paid to acclaimed chef Colin O’Daly, who died last Friday at Cork University Hospital at the age of 70, following a short illness.

The co-founder of the renowned Roly’s Bistro in Ballsbridge in Dublin had been living in Bantry in recent years with his partner Sarah Falla, and was considered one of the country’s finest chefs.

He later became known for his art work and held numerous exhibitions.

Born in Glasnevin, Colin started out his culinary career at Dublin Airport before moving onto Ashford Castle, with later stints at the Renvyle House Hotel in Connemara and the Park Hotel in Kenmare.

Former L’Ecrivain owners Derry and Sallyanne Clarke said he was a ‘wonderful gentleman and amazing chef’, while Ross Lewis of Chapter One and Osteria Lucia described him as a ‘gentle soul, an artist and inspirational chef member of the Irish catering family’. Food writer Lucinda O’Sullivan said his talents ‘be they at the stove or the easel’ will always be remembered as will his ‘kind manner’.

He was laid to rest in the Abbey Cemetery in Bantry on Tuesday following requiem mass at St Joseph’s Church in Coomhola.

He is survived by his partner Sarah, son Owen, daughter Anna, brother Ronan and sisters Gemma and Angela.