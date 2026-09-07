Tributes to Innishannon radio host Elmarie on her passing

SUNDAY morning radio is going to be a little bit quieter following the death of Innishannon broadcaster Elmarie Mawe who presented ‘The Arts House’ on 96FM and 103FM for almost three decades.

Elmarie was a passionate advocate for the arts and she has been remembered for her warmth, sincerity and sense of fun.

Her colleagues at 96FM and 103FM said they are ‘devastated’ to hear about her passing following a long battle with cancer.

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In a joint statement the stations said: ‘A PPI and IMRO Radio Award winner and a primary school teacher, Elmarie was a defining voice of Sunday morning radio, bringing local theatre, literature and music into thousands of homes across the city and county.

‘Loyal listeners, Cork performers and those in the radio and entertainment industry will remember her warmth and resilience, her beautiful voice and great sense of humour, which all cement her status as one of Cork radio’s most beloved figures.’

Carrgialine & District Lions Club said Elmarie was a dear friend who MC’d numerous events and brought ‘a touch of magic to every concert she hosted for us’. The River Rhythms Choir in her native Innishannon said Elmarie was ‘truly one of a kind’.

The Everyman said she was a passionate advocate for the arts, describing her as ‘a consummate professional and a welcoming host and interviewer.’

‘We’re honoured to say she had a long history with The Everyman, she graced our stage on many occasions both as an actor and narrator of concerts. We will miss Elmarie. Sunday mornings on the radio and opening nights at the theatre won’t be the same without her.’

Cork University Press said that through her ‘genuine warmth, enthusiasm and wicked sense of humour’ Elmarie helped amplify the work of Cork University Press and other artists and creative industries on the airwaves each week.’

She was honoured with a Lord Mayor’s Civic Award and Cultural Award for her contribution to the arts in 2023.

Elmarie is survived by her husband Conor and daughter Eleanor.