Tributes to Bord Bia’s Tara for her leadership and energy

CLONAKILTY’S Tara McCarthy, who announced that she is to step down from her role as chief executive of Bord Bia, will be taking up a new position in the private sector in June.

Tara, who hails from Dunmore just outside Clonakilty, was appointed the chief of Bord Bia, the agency responsible for promotion of the food, drink, and horticulture industry globally, in January 2017 and was at the helm during Brexit and the pandemic.

She previously served as chief executive of BIM before taking up Bord Bia’s top job.

The former UCD Smurfit Business School graduate has an extensive record of working within the food industry with periods spent working in both France and Germany. Her family are well-known in Clonakilty circles, with her sister Denise and brother Fergal, both working in education.

‘I am very grateful for the wonderful privilege I have had to lead Bord Bia,’ she said.

‘It is an exciting and thought-provoking organisation, with a powerful and inspiring mission.

‘The wider agri-food industry faces many challenges, but thanks to the amazing people that work in and with the industry it continues to thrive,’ said Tara. The recruitment process will be commencing shortly for the next Bord Bia chief. Chairman Dan MacSweeney paid tribute to Tara saying the organisation is in a very good place due to her ‘leadership, energy, and drive over the last five years.’