Tributes are paid to Margaret who passed in her 105th year

A COURTMACSHERRY lady, who celebrated her 100th birthday during the onset of Covid in early May 2020, passed away recently, aged 104.

At her requiem mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Courtmacsherry, Margaret Crowley, who was in her 105th year, and who resided at Wood Road, was fondly remembered.

In a eulogy delivered by her son Jim, the congregation heard of her early days when she used to walk to school in Lislevane along the Bog Road, a distance of well over two miles.

Her Confirmation Day with her sister Bridie in Timoleague was also recalled when, along with another sister, Julia, they walked to Timoleague, changed into their new clothes in a house in the village, had a great time before changing into their old clothes and walking back home.

Her early working years were spent in Sexton’s (Sunview, Courtmacsherry) where she looked after the family following the untimely death of Mrs Sexton. It was here that she formed a special relationship with eighteen-month-old Tom (now Fr Tom), who never forgot her throughout her long life and frequently visited her in Wood Road. It was during her time in Sexton’s that Margaret met her late husband Jimmy.

Margaret also worked in Donal O’Mahony’s clothes shop in Clonakilty and Coakley’s Hotel in Garrettstown. In a long list of thanks, that included her relatives, neighbours and visitors, special mention was also paid to the Timoleague Family Clinic, her home help, Clonakilty Community Hospital, the Dochas Ward, her team of public health nurses and Dr Michael Cunneen, who was described as ‘her favourite doctor.’

Jim remarked. ‘She used to look forward to Michael’s visits, first Tuesday of every month. That was the day when the scones were baked.’

Members of the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat formed a guard of honour as Margaret’s remains were carried to her resting place at Lislee Cemetery.